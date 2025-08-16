Auchincloss: ‘Law and Order Is Not Being Fully Maintained’ in D.C., D.C. Resident Told Me She’s Feeling Safer Now

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that while D.C. residents should govern themselves, “law and order is not being fully maintained in the nation’s capital.” And said that a woman he spoke to told him that “in the last two days, she has felt more safe. That, previously, the open-air drug use was leading to drug users following her when she was walking home, making her feel unsafe. That’s stopped now.”

Auchincloss stated, “I think this episode is an opportunity to both resist and to reinvent. Home rule should be respected, and I’ve always voted that way, because Washington, D.C. residents should be allowed to govern themselves. It’s also true, Jen, that law and order is not being fully maintained in the nation’s capital. I was just speaking to a young woman who lives on 14th Street, and she told me that, in the last two days, she has felt more safe. That, previously, the open-air drug use was leading to drug users following her when she was walking home, making her feel unsafe. That’s stopped now.”

He continued, “And Democrats have to ask ourselves the question of, are we going to be the ones who maintain law and order in our cities, or are we going to let MAGA do it for us? Because law and order is not just about constitutional abstractions and separation of powers, as vital as those are, it’s also about making sure you can go into a pharmacy and buy shampoo without having the clerk unlock it for you.”

