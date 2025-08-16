Newsom: We’ve Had ‘Roller Coaster’ on Quality of Life

During an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles for “The Issue Is” that took place on Thursday and was released on Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that there has been “roller coaster on progress as it relates to what’s happening on the streets and sidewalks and addressing the issue of quality of life, and, again, it explains, in many ways, why we’re here talking about Donald Trump and his authoritarian tendencies. … I understand where they come from.”

While talking about interviewing Newsom several times for the show, host Elex Michaelson said, “[Y]ou’ve kind of been on a roller coaster ride, and we literally went on a roller coaster ride. We’ve done everything from picking up trash under the freeway underpass to being in the biggest palace in China.”

Michaelson then asked, “Do you have a favorite moment on ‘The Issue Is’?”

Newsom responded, “I liked the encampment issue, that’s — I know you would think, okay, it’s definitely the roller coaster, but it’s the roller coaster on progress as it relates to what’s happening on the streets and sidewalks and addressing the issue of quality of life, and, again, it explains, in many ways, why we’re here talking about Donald Trump and his authoritarian tendencies. I get — I understand where they come from.”

