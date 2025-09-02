Dingell: I ‘Do Hear People Worried About Crime’ at Town Halls

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that during her town halls, “you do hear people worried about crime on the street, the increase of homelessness, and the mental health issue.”

Dingell said, “If you were to ask me to do a takeaway from — I did a lot of town halls this August — people are worried and scared. And the word I’m going to use is safety. They want to know that they’re going to be able to afford their food and be able to get food to eat.”

She continued, “Many workers are worried about their job. They want job security. And you do hear people worried about crime on the street, the increase of homelessness, and the mental health issue. But when it comes to the increased cost of goods — look, I’m one of those people that’s complicated. The trade unions, many of whom did support Donald Trump, the tariffs have increased their daily costs of everything, and it’s cost them jobs. The president eliminated the bipartisan infrastructure law, which had given many of them jobs. So, they’re angry about that. The UAW — and I’m someone who says tariffs are a tool in a toolbox — wants a level playing field against China, which is subsidizing the production, using slave labor, manipulating their currency. But I think, on this Labor Day, you’re seeing everybody come together because they think everything’s too expensive, they’re worried about their jobs, and they don’t like seeing what’s happening in this country.”

