Raskin: Trump Was Projecting When He Accused Biden of Weaponizing the DOJ

Thursday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was “projecting” when he accused former President Joe Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice.

Host Alicia Menendez said, “I think what is interesting here, Congressman, is that we often talk about the institutions, the sanctity of the institutions. I think part of what Brennan is getting at here is that this is about individual rights and whether or not an organization can actually protect individual rights, and whether those rights are held in equal regard, regardless of who you are.”

Raskin said, “That’s what the rule of law is all about. And, you know, in trying to attack Joe Biden for weaponizing the government, they were just projecting what their entire plans were, which is to turn the Department of Justice into an instrument of persecution, prosecution and harassment. Everybody from James Comey to Letitia James to Adam Schiff to Maggie Goodlander, you name it. And that’s what the name of the game is. They view criminal law enforcement and prosecution in utterly political terms. That’s the whole thing. And that, of course, is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes and has taken us way down the road towards becoming an authoritarian society, an authoritarian government. But I, you know, I just want to salute everybody across the political spectrum who’s been targeted in this way, who’s standing up for their rights and standing up for the rights for everybody, because solidarity is going to be the watchword to get us through this nightmare. We are in the fight of our lives, but we are going to get through it together. And obviously, November plays a key role there.”

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