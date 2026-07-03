Dem Rep. Grijalva: ‘If You’re Catholic, You’re Not Christian Enough’ for Trump Admin.

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) claimed that, with the Trump administration, “if you’re Catholic, you’re not Christian enough.”

Guest host Luke Russert asked, “Another element that you guys uncovered, which I think is far more serious and something that we’ve seen a lot of, is that this iteration of America 250, this Freedom 250 that Donald Trump and his cronies have engaged in, there is a real strong element of Christian nationalism that is meant to define what it means to be an American. Can you speak to that and what you guys uncovered?”

Grijalva answered, “Well, and that’s incredibly problematic, because our nation is built on, really, the contributions of immigrants, of people from all different countries, all different nationalities, and all different religions. We do not have an official religion in this country, nor do I believe should we. We are supposed to be this melting pot where everyone comes together and is stronger as a result of it. But under this administration, it is more about how Christian you are. You’re not — if you’re Catholic, you’re not Christian enough. If you’re Muslim, you’re not part of our — it’s like this sort of club of elitists and they keep pushing people away and out of what is supposed to be a really solid celebration.”

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