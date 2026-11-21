Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are expressing concern over possible threats to America’s critical infrastructure in the wake of a ten-day wave of tech outages and glitches affecting major industries and government databases.

Concerns center around the resilience of the protective firewalls in the nation’s increasingly interconnected systems and their vulnerability to foreign and domestic hackers.

“I will tell you from my dealing back in the intelligence world in the Pentagon, this is not normal,” Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) said in a Fox News report Saturday that featured a variety of lawmakers. “Ask the questions.”

Across the aisle, Sen. John Ossoff (D-GA) said, “Cybersecurity is a serious issue, and threats are becoming more serious.”

“These systems are complex,” Rep. Pete Ricketts, (R-NE) said. “I used to run a company that had technology. It’s not unusual.”

Fox reported:

The lawmakers’ concerns come as the nation continues to experience tech outages, including at the National Security Agency, and grapples with whether the recent disruptions were isolated technical failures or signs of a broader cybersecurity threat. President Donald Trump’s administration says the incidents were unrelated and were not caused by malicious actors. But speculation continues to increase, particularly after Trump fired National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross on Thursday over concerns that he lacked the proper credentials in cybersecurity for the job.

Self told Fox News, “The question has got to be asked, ‘Is there an offensive cyberattack going on that we’re not going to hear about? Because I don’t believe any of the public statements that are made, because something is going on behind the scenes.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) it a two-way street, experts have said. It’s getting better at spotting holes in a system’s security, but can also can create cyber duress as companies try to patch those holes.

AI also can be employed by hackers to detect vulnerabilities they might have not found without it.

At potential risk is a variety of systems essential to life in this century for all Americans, involving infrastructure ranging from banking and aviation to local water systems to power grids.

“The localized municipal-based infrastructure in America is a soft target,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) told Fox News Digital. “And that’s been flagged for decades. We haven’t addressed it fully. And I think over the past week, we’ve seen it’s time we get serious about it.”

“Everything’s interconnected now, so we’ve got to be working on security all the time,” Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) warned. “Cybersecurity is a big deal, and it’s not just in government, but in business as well, and that’s what we’re seeing. There’s been a number of these incidents around the country now and, obviously, people are concerned about it and we should be.”

Addressing the issue legislatively may be one of the few bipartisan efforts that could be accomplished in a Congress sharply divided along ideological and political lines — as long as lawmakers stay focused on the problem instead of their politics, one senator said.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said legislative solutions may be possible if the conversation is centered around cyber threats, developing American systems, and making them less vulnerable.

“If they’re interconnected or random, no one really knows because they’re putting out a lot of misinformation,” Fetterman said. “So, we really need to strip out the politics and find out really what it is.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.