During Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Five,” Samaritan’s Purse CEO Rev. Franklin Graham stressed an emphasis on God this Christmas season during a segment promoting his Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign.

“Reverend Graham, Jesse and Greg and I, after the assassination of Charlie Kirk decided to launch a little Bible study amongst ourselves and we read verses every day and we read a little commentary about it, then we comment and try to learn from one another,” co-host Harold Ford, Jr. said. “As we think about today, sir, and you, Jonathan, as well, the spiritual crisis that the country is facing. What do you think the biggest challenge we’re facing and how can we all work on that during this Christmas season?”

Graham replied, “The biggest challenge is we need God and we’ve turned our back on God. And our nation is running after pleasure, things that will make us happy and so forth. But we need God, and we need to not just slow down, but we need to begin to read and study the Scripture like you’re getting — that you’ve been doing. And I you know what I’m doing this Christmas, this box, we’re collecting 13 million of these gifts this season going to children. And the difference between this Christmas program and others is that we ask everybody that packs a box to pray. Pray for the child that’s going to get the box. 13 million people pray for children. We distribute this in 120 countries around the world. Do it through churches. Every box is prayed for. Every child is prayed for.”

“And you know, God will hear the prayer of one righteous person,” he added. “Can you imagine 13 million people praying for children, what God might do for the children of this world? So, it’s called Operation Christmas Child. It’s our Christmas program at Samaritan’s Purse. We’ve been doing it for a number of years, and so far, 244 million.”

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