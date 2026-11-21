The FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, one of the data collections used to conduct background checks on would-be gun purchasers, has been hacked.

“The database is used for background checks and helps law enforcement agencies across the country share critical information on warrants and wanted individuals,” FOX News reported.

The Trace described the NCIC as “an ‘electronic clearinghouse’ of other criminal justice records, including protective orders and disposition records.” When a person attempts to buy a gun at retail, the FBI is contacted and a National Instant Criminal Background Check System check is conducted relying, in part, on the information in the NCIC.

The FBI became aware of the data breach on Thursday, according to CNN.

The scope of the breach is not yet known.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.