A Georgia teen has become a famous social media chef with no formal training but has no doubt earned it by taking over his mother’s cooking duties as she was dying of cancer.

Joey Charney of Augusta, who has more than 2 million followers, has what could be called mixed feelings about his ascendency as a viral chef.

“While I am very happy to be in the situation I’m in, I’m not happy of the reason that I’m there,” Charney told CBS News.

In August, his mother, Jennifer Charney, a stay-at-home mother of eight, lost her ten-year battle with breast cancer. But long before she did, Joey, her youngest son, offered to do the cooking for everyone even though he was largely clueless at first about food preparation.

It didn’t always go smoothly as he learned her recipes and methods in the kitchen.

“I was able to ask her a bunch of questions — or she could just smell like, ‘Oh, it’s burning,'” Joey recall. “And she would sit here and yell at me from her bed. And I was like, ‘I got it! I got it!'”

Along the way, he documented his cooking progress on social media, not sparing viewers both the wins and failures he experienced feeding his large family while his father often worked long hours.

“His videos have drawn an outpouring of support from followers, who offer praise and cooking advice, just like the mom he so misses,” CBS reported.

“Oh, yeah, I mean I miss everything about her, but her cooking especially,” Joey Charney said. “It was really good. I can’t get her Parmesan chicken the same way.”

This week, Joey cooked a couple of whole chickens as practice for what may be his most challenging meal yet.

“This will be our first Thanksgiving without her,” Joey’s dad, Chris Charney, said. “That’s going to be a big change.”

Charney considers himself lucky to have learned his mother’s recipes. The passing down of culinary knowledge from elders has become a lost practice in many modern households which have demanding schedules and often are dependent on meal delivery services.

That will not be true in the Charney household, and in that fact alone the entire family has found gratitude.

“He has filled a big void — been a blessing,” Charney’s dad said.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. He is grateful to have learned the recipes of his mother and grandmother, who was an in-demand caterer of Polish weddings. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.