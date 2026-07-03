Dem Rep. Lynch: ‘A Lot’ of Incumbent Dem Defeats in New York ‘Focused on’ Gaza

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) discussed the victories of two left-wing candidates against Democratic incumbent U.S. House members in New York’s primaries and said that, in those races, “a lot of that focused on the position of the candidates with respect to Gaza. That was a big, big issue in New York.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “I do want to talk about the races around the country, where three Democratic incumbents have lost in the last two weeks. There does seem to be an uprising on the left of your party. What message are voters sending across the country?”

Lynch responded, “Well, I think, in New York, a lot of that focused on the position of the candidates with respect to Gaza. That was a big, big issue in New York. I’m not sure that translates to other parts of the country. In Colorado, there seemed to be a mix. You had one longtime incumbent that succeeded and one who lost. So, I don’t know what the dynamic was there.”

Lynch further said that there are other issues around the cost of living that are in play for the far left and Democratic Socialists.

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