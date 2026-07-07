Dem Rep. Garcia: Democrats Are Investigating Parts of DC Trump ‘Actively Destroying’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Democrats were investigating President Donald Trump’s changes to Washington, D.C.

Co-host Luke Russert said, “Congressman, we’re here in Washington, DC. You wrote a letter about the reflecting pool a few weeks ago and what the Trump administration did. They’re with completely botched, quote unquote, renovation and, no bid contract. We now see scaffolding going on the North Portico of the White House. They’ve said that’s just going to be normal renovation, etc.. They’re not going to change out the columns, and suddenly no one’s allowed to take a tour of the People’s House. What will Democrats do to try and stop Trump from remaking D.C. in his own image?”

Garcia said, “This is really important. Look, we’re investigating the reflecting pool, the Kennedy Center, the ballroom, the arch. Now, there’s this new helipad that’s going in that really no one has all the information about. So all of this destruction of the district of our monuments is so shameful. And the American public, they’re they’re talking about it. They understand it. The reflecting pool. Nobody believes Donald Trump when he’s saying that it somehow got vandalized by somebody using a knife. I mean, give me a break through arresting people. They’re walking up to the pool. It’s a complete disaster. It’s going to cost way more than he originally said it was going to cost. And we know the contracts are going to Trump donors and friends of his and so over. So Oversight has actually been working with our partners in the Senate. We actually intend on having a hearing pretty soon when we get back to D.C., actually go through each of the different monuments and the different parts of D.C. that Donald Trump is actively destroying, and in some cases, without the right permits, without the support. And thankfully, I feel the American public really is on our side here. They understand they’ve seen these monuments and they’re against Trump’s destruction. So that’ll be a big part of our investigation as well, including any corruption with any of the companies involved.”

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