Dem Rep. Dean: Trump ‘Has No Talent, He Has No Credibility, He Has No Taste’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) made the apparently newsworthy claim that President Donald Trump had no talent, credibility or taste.

Dean said, “It is good that the president is getting out of the NATO summit, and hopefully he hasn’t blown up all of our relationships, across NATO. You know, I’m a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, also a member of appropriations. And and I have said for a long time, the president is unhinged and unwell. I don’t say that with any pride or glee. It’s very sad. I want the person who, is leading this country to be, well, to be rational, but day after day, event after event, we see a president who is unhinged and unwell. He’s erratic. He is, volatile. For example, just the language you were using 22 days ago, Trump said of Iran, quote, very rational people. Nice to deal with. Strong, smart people. They’re not radicalized. Today what does he say? They’re cuckoo. They’re sick. They’re dirty players. They’re scum. They’re evil people. We are dealing with a president who, has no credibility.”

She added, “I think that used to scare our NATO partners or our allies and maybe even our enemies around the world. But now I fear they probably secretly are mocking him. They recognize he has no clothes. This emperor has no clothes. He has no talent. He has no credibility. He has no taste. And, I only wish that responsible people in our government would come around him and tell him.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN