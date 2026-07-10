Rosie O’Donnell: Trump Won’t Survive His Term, Dementia Is ‘Taking Over’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” actress Rosie O’Donnell said President Donald Trump would not survive his first term because dementia was “taking over.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “When you posted about leaving the U.S., you said you might return when, quote, it’s safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America. Does that mean that when Trump leaves office, presumably in January 2029, you’ll come back?”

O’Donnell said, “Yes. Well, I don’t think, Jake, that, he is going to survive that long.”

She continued, “All the medical doctors that you can get accurate, opinions of what’s happening to him because his demise is visible and, apparent to everyone who is not willfully blind. I mean, he called Zelensky Putin. He, makes the kind of mistakes that you would forgive at Thanksgiving dinner, but you would never let grandpa cut the turkey because it might be dangerous. He doesn’t know what he’s saying.”

Tapper said, “Don’t forget to refer to the Islamic Republic of Japan, I think as well.”

O’Donnell said, “Correct? I mean, we can sit here and name them. There are so many. It’s obvious, understanding his dementia and how it’s taking over. And I know there are millions of Americans who have lived through parents and loved ones going through exactly what he’s going through.”

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