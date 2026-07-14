Homan: There’s ‘Temporary Pause’ for Most ICE Vehicle Stops, We Can Arrest Before They Get Into Vehicle

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Border Czar Tom Homan said that there is “a temporary pause” in most ICE vehicle stops, but he doesn’t think this will impact arrests because “when the alien leaves his home, before he gets into the car, you can arrest him then. You can wait until the vehicle gets to the destination and arrest him then. Every case is different. Now we know vehicle assaults are up over 3400%. So, if we can arrest that alien outside of that vehicle and take that two-ton weapon away from them, that’s good in some instances.”

Homan said, “Well, that decision was made by the secretary, along with leadership at ICE. But, look, it’s not a policy change, it’s a temporary pause. Look, we had — the last couple of shootings, ICE leadership along with DHS, believes, they want to look at these last couple of incidents and look, is there something that could have been done better, is there any training that can be improved? Or is simply ICE doing a job and bad things happen when people don’t comply with law enforcement officers? So, I think it’s going to be a short pause, and I’m confident that ICE is well trained in vehicle stops and you’re going to see us keep moving forward. But this is just a temporary pause where they look at the incidents.”

He added, “You can, when the alien leaves his home, before he gets into the car, you can arrest him then. You can wait until the vehicle gets to the destination and arrest him then. Every case is different. Now we know vehicle assaults are up over 3400%. So, if we can arrest that alien outside of that vehicle and take that two-ton weapon away from them, that’s good in some instances. Other instances, we are going to still need to do vehicle stops for a significant criminal, you may want to stop him in a desolate area before he gets downtown, you certainly don’t want to stop a criminal alien near a school in the middle of recess with 100 kids in the playground. There are so many circumstances these agents need to look at to make these decisions. So, I do not think this short pause will affect the arrests, because the alien can be arrested before or after [being in] that vehicle. But this is — from what I understand, from talking to the director of ICE, it’s a short pause just to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

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