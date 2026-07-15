Blumenthal: ‘Trump’s Agenda for Voter Suppression’ Is Federal Agents at Polling Places

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s “agenda for voter suppression” for the midterms was to deploy federal agents to polling places.

Host Luke Russert said, “Senator Blumenthal, are you concerned about his answer regarding federal agents at polling places something that this administration has mentioned as a possibility in November.”

Blumenthal said, “Those answers concern me as much as any that he gave, because what they indicate is that he is thinking and preparing to use some kind of federal agents, ICE or FBI at the polls, potentially to intimidate people and suppress the vote. Clearly, that is part of Donald Trump’s agenda for voter suppression. And we’ve seen it, you know, previewed in his demand for voter rolls so he can purge them his intimidation of poll workers so he can discourage them from doing their jobs. He’s sending people to Fulton County and Georgia so he can revive and regurgitate these baseless claims about election interference. He is seeking to undermine trust in the vote, and the vote count. So I think what Todd Blanche is doing is essentially acting as resentment. He is conciliatory in this plot to suppress the vote and potentially undermine the count.”

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