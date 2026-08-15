Exclusive: Dr. Gorka Sounds Alarm over Chinese Dominance of Drone Market

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counter Terrorism in the National Security Council, talked about drones.

Gorka said, “The second executive order is on drone dominance. More than 90% of the world’s drones came out of communist China. That is unacceptable.”

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