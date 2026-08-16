Speaker Johnson on Socialism, Communism: ‘The Barbarians Are Inside the Gate’

Saturday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Saturday in America,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned that the push for socialism from Democrat candidates was more of a threat than ever.

He told host Kayleigh McEnany that the “insurgent candidates” winning the Democrat primaries were a sign that the “barbarians” were inside the gate.

“[John Morgan] goes on to say socialism is the gateway to communism,” McEnany said. “We are talking about communism here. That’s not hyperbole, am I correct?”

Johnson replied, “Well, that’s right. And of course, it’s Marxism, right. So Karl Marx believed and he taught and said, socialism is a step toward communism. It’s a process. They thought communism would be the utopia, the perfect society. But it begins with the wrong premise. Communism is anti-American. It’s the opposite of our ideals. We’re one nation under God. Communism begins with a premise that there is no God. The state is the god effectively. And so on the website, what we do is we show a summary of the history of this, going back to 1918 to Soviet Russia and going through history of the 20th century, to Communist China, India and Venezuela with the Eastern Bloc over in Europe.”

“It never works and it ends in poverty, destruction, political violence, human suffering,” he continued. “That is the story of communism. So when you go out on the campaign trail and you promise free stuff to people, young people, that’s a siren song to them. That sounds great to them. No one is telling them they have to give up their freedom in exchange. So this election really does draw a contrast in a sharp way for the American people. If somebody had told us 10 years ago, Kayleigh, that on the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation in history of the world we would be debating whether or not we would maintain the constitutional republic or go down this dark, dangerous, deadly road to communism, you and I would have argued with them and said that’s not possible. But that’s where we are right now. And these insurgent left candidates are winning the Democrat primaries all across the country. The barbarians are inside the gate. It’s very, very serious stuff.”

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