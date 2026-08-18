GOP Rep. Stutzman: We Have to ‘Support the Iranian People’, They Want IRGC Out

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) said that United States also has to figure out a way to “support the Iranian people inside, because the Iranian people want the IRGC to be gone as well, and they’re afraid to even go out in the streets.”

Stutzman stated, “I’ve said that, from the very beginning, you have to build a regional coalition. And also you have to, somehow, support the Iranian people inside, because the Iranian people want the IRGC to be gone as well, and they’re afraid to even go out in the streets. But you have countries like Pakistan, Saudi [Arabia], and Turkey signing a coalition agreement saying, if we’re attacked by anyone in the region, we see that as an attack on all of us. That’s a powerful statement. And so, Iran is isolated. We need to continue to isolate them.”

He continued, “I think we need to keep a big — a close eye on China and Russia to be sure that they’re not backchanneling operation equipment and funds into Iran to prolong this. They want to see this drag on as long as possible as well. So, that’s why it’s a very challenging mission, but I believe that we’re going to accomplish what we’re setting out to accomplish.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett