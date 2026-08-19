Rick Scott: Trump Is ‘Going to Have to’ Follow Through on Threat to Hit Infrastructure if Iran Fires on Ships

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that President Donald Trump will have to make good on his threat to bomb a bridge or power plant every time Iran fires on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz and “at some point, he will not have a choice but to do more to destroy their ability to produce weapons.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “The President leveled a pretty big threat against Iran, Senator, on July 22, he said, ‘[A]ny time the Islamic Republic [of Iran] shoots at a ship in the Strait [of Hormuz], whether it be [by] Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT’. I’m not sure Iran really took that threat seriously, Senator, because look at what’s gone on…another ship fired at today, a couple more in the recent days. It’s still up and to the right when we look at how many ships have been fired on. Does the President need to follow through on that threat? Should he?”

Scott answered, “I think he’s going to have to. Here’s a President that doesn’t like war. None of us do. Here’s a President that doesn’t want to put troops in harm’s way, none of us do. And so, he’s given diplomacy a chance. Iran has walked away from it. So, at some point, he will not have a choice but to do more to destroy their ability to produce weapons. But they are not going to have a nuclear weapon while President Trump’s President.”

Scott added that his guess for a timeframe for action would be in the next “30 days or so. … But who knows? The President has a lot better information than I do. He’s going to do everything he can with diplomacy. But do I believe this regime’s going to change? No, I don’t.”

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