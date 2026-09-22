Wes Moore on AI: ‘My Fear Is Not China’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) stated that there are areas “where the focus is cooperation and not competition. The United States needs to have the same type of framework when it comes to China” on AI, and “my fear is not China.”

Moore said, “I think governors actually have a unique place, where, I hear this debate about, well, we don’t want to slow down because it’s a fear of China. Let’s be clear, my fear is not China. My fear is a technology that no human being can control. And so, we’ve got to understand that there has to be that delicate balance of cooperation and competition.”

He continued, “As a Governor, I’m very competitive with my other governors, but I do understand there are places where we are actually more — where the focus is cooperation and not competition. The United States needs to have the same type of framework when it comes to China and other nations, because we have shared interests in ensuring that we can have a technology that can help and benefit us, yet, at the same time, that those guardrails are in place.”

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