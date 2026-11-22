Three people were killed and another wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a baby shower about 6 p.m. Saturday at Pandora’s Magical Events in Parma, Ohio.

The New York Post reported:

A dad-to-be opened fire at his own baby’s shower in Ohio on Saturday, sparking a brutal shootout with another man that left three dead, including himself, a teen girl and the child’s grandfather, cops said. Shots were fired between the baby’s 19-year-old father and a 29-year-old man around 6 p.m. during the gathering at Pandora’s Magical Events Venue in Parma, located about 8 miles south of Cleveland, according to a Parma Police Department news release. The teenage expectant father, the pregnant woman’s 45-year-old father, and a 17-year-old girl were all found dead from gunshot wounds when cops arrived on scene, Parma Police officials confirmed to The Post.

The fourth shooting victim was a 39-year-old woman who was “shot in the leg, but she is expected to survive. The condition of the mother-to-be was not clear,” the Post noted.

WATCH:

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Parma Police arrived at the shower and posted to Facebook, “Parma Police are on scene for a shooting involving several victims. There is no danger to the public. Ridge Rd. Is closed both north and southbound between Velma and Marlborough while this incident is being investigated.”

Cleveland 19 News noted that the 29-year-old, believed to be the other shooter, was taken into custody. “The medical examiner has identified two of the victims as 45-year-old Jayson Lamont Townsend and 17-year-old Leasia England,” according to the report.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.