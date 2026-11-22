What is a catch? The question that has vexed NFL officials for many, many moons. It appears it will vex them for at least one more week.

On Sunday afternoon, during the clash between the Giants and Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in New York, Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington caught a pass in the end zone that, to much of the football-watching world, immediately registered as a catch.

Take a look.

As CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore explains in the video, Washington initially bobbles the ball but quickly regains control. After he establishes control, his right foot hits in bounds, followed by his left. At no point does he lose control.

The ruling on the field was incomplete. The play was reviewed, and, incredibly, the call was upheld.

In the post-game pool report, Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth was asked about the non-touchdown catch.

“The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass,” said Butterworth. “First, to overturn a call, we need clear and obvious video evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds.”

When pressed, Butterworth reiterated the need for “clear and obvious video evidence” to overturn a call. He also said Washington did not maintain control throughout the process of the catch.

“So, when his right foot touches the ground first, it’s not determined that he has control of the ball at that moment?” asked Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Buttworth replied, “He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch.”

Officials determined that Washington lost control of the ball when he hit the ground, Buttworth explained.

But of course, none of that is true!

As can be clearly seen on video, there is indeed “clear and obvious” evidence that Washington had possession when his right foot hit the ground, when his left foot hit the ground, and throughout his contact with the ground.

The ruling did not sit well with fans who blasted the refs.

“Bullshit. The evidence was clear. Shame on the league,” one fan wrote.

“Ppl are failing to realize that not only did he get 2 feet inbounds.. his right knee and shin was also inbounds before going out of bounds lol. It was clear and obvious it was a touchdown,” wrote another.

“Then why have officials and replay. If they can’t over turn a call based on evidence versus what was called on the field in the blink of an eye. This proves that all the cameras and reviews are pointless. We still on 2026 can’t prove what a catch is,” another opined.

The NFL’s insistence of factoring in the call on the field has been to the detriment of replay for a long time, and it caught up to the Jaguars today. The benefit of replay is being able to put a fresh set of eyes on a play, with focus and slow motion, to determine what actually happened.

But hemming in the replay officials by making them factor in what the call on the field was, and artificially installing this high bar of “indisputable” evidence has just made people dumb.

Get rid of that; otherwise, replay is useless.