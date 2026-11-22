Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said the recent outages were caused by upgrades to the United States’ outdated digital infrastructure, adding, “we are in a period of technological step change.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I do want to start with the outages. You said that they happened as a result of routine patches or maintenance, and that may be. But it did knock out parts of our transportation, banking, and communications systems. Is this going to keep happening?”

Clayton said, “The American people should understand that a great deal of our digital infrastructure is dated. It is old. It has been built out over three decades or more. We are in a period of technological step change, both in terms of what people refer to as models, applications and the like, and in computing power. And in that technological step change, our systems are going to need to be upgraded. They’re going to need to be upgraded for performance and for cybersecurity. And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service. That is going to happen.”

He added, “The American people should also understand that cyber threats are real. If you go back to 2020, there were almost 800,000 cyber incidents reported to the FBI. That is up to a million in the most recent data. And this is going to continue. The good news, the very good news, is we lead the world in both the technology, the compute, the models, the application, and in cybersecurity. And we’re going to need to continue to do that.”

Bash said, “So should the American people just be prepared for more outages? And how deep and how wide will those go?”

Clayton said, “The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems. They should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity. And they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road.”

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