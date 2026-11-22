Law enforcement officers recently made a huge illegal marijuana manufacturing bust in Chico, California.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Thursday over 60 people were arrested and 235,661 pounds of marijuana seized after detectives obtained a search warrant for industrial warehouses on Contractors Lane.

“During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence indicating that large quantities of marijuana were being processed at the warehouses under the guise of hemp processing,” the agency explained:

On November 17, 2026, BCSO detectives, two detectives from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF), two BLM agents, and a detective from the California Department of Cannabis Control served the search warrant. During the service of the search warrant, detectives contacted 62 individuals at the warehouses. Detectives also located multiple warehouses containing marijuana in various stages of processing. Testing confirmed that the material was marijuana, not hemp.

California voters in 2016 approved the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, or Proposition 64, that legalized marijuana for recreational use, Breitbart News reported at the time. However, the outlet said in 2018 that finding licensed dispensaries to sell it was difficult. “The legalization of recreational cannabis in the state of California has reportedly neither led to a downturn in illegal business nor has it relieved stress on law enforcement,” Breitbart News later noted in 2022.

The report said illegal growers had thrived since marijuana was legalized for recreational use which stole business from legal sellers due to a lower price and lack of regulation or taxation:

“The illegal industry is competing with the legal industry and essentially putting them out of business,” Sgt. James Roy of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News. Roy, who heads the department’s cannabis eradication team, had recently raided an illegal farm in Riverside County that had four massive white tents, colloquially known as “hoop houses,” containing $1.5 million in illegal cannabis.

The sheriff’s office said 62 suspects were arrested and booked into jail, and detectives spent several days processing the evidence and removing the marijuana “which had an estimated street value of approximately $282,793,200.”

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and further updates would be provided.