Tom Jackson, a member of the Denver Broncos’ famed Orange Crush defense and a longtime staple of ESPN NFL shows, has died at 75.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported Jackson’s passing as confirmed by his family. No cause of death has been revealed.

While Jackson established himself as a success on the football field with three Pro Bowl selections during his 14-year NFL career, most fans knew him for his 29-year career at ESPN, most notably his time alongside his broadcast partner Chris Berman, who remembered his co-host fondly on Sunday.

“All of us are stunned,” Berman said in a statement. “I’m stunned, we’re stunned, and you’re stunned. We’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did, bringing it to them every week.”

The Broncos, where Jackson spent his entire career, will honor their late former player in a pre-game ceremony on Sunday.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history,” the organization wrote in a statement Sunday. “An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth, and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos country.

“TJ’s dynamic personality, quick wit, and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career. For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting.

“Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom’s wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates.”

Jackson played his final NFL snap in 1986, capping a remarkable NFL career that saw him play 191 games and make ten post-season appearances over his 14 years.

The former fourth-round pick made his last appearance for ESPN at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan.