HOUSTON, Texas — A newly announced ICE-cooperation policy announced this month by Houston Mayor John Witmire will allow violent criminal aliens to be released back onto the city’s streets and not be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, the local ICE director told Breitbart Texas in an exclusive interview. Before the new policy, HPD officers would notify ICE about illegal aliens with warrants and turn them over if ICE arrived within 30 minutes.

During an exclusive Breitbart Texas ride-along with the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Delta Team, Houston Field Office Director Brett Bradford discussed the impact of a new policy Mayor Whitmire announced after the historic November General Election, in which Democrats swept every statewide executive branch office.

“You’ve already seen the mayor in Houston issue an order that HPD is no longer to cooperate with ICE unless they are encountering somebody for a jailable offense,” Director Bradford explained.

Whitmire signed an executive order on November 6, three days after the general election, Breitbart reported.

“It’s to reduce the fear and anxiety, not just in some of our communities but across Houston,” Whitmire said at a press conference broadcast by Houston Public Media. “I do this to begin a healing process, reduce fear and anxiety across our community. I also do this knowing that elections matter.”

The policy prohibits HPD from contacting ICE regarding individuals stopped for a traffic offense who do not have a jailable offense, the article states. They are directed to ignore ICE administrative warrants that pop up during NCIC background checks.

Bradford drilled down into the executive order, saying:

When HPD encounters somebody and they run them in NCIC, and it pops up as an immigration warrant that they’re wanted, they have a final order of removal from the United States. They’ve had their due process, they’ve got a final order of removal. When that pops up in NCIC. Unless they’re arresting that individual that day for a jailable offense, they are not to contact us in any way.

During the Breitbart ride-along on Friday, ICE officers arrested 39-year-old Samuel Jeremias Grande-Caminos—a previously deported illegal alien from El Salvador. The Salvadoran national is a documented member of the Foreign Terrorist Organization, MS-13.

Director Bradford told Breitbart Texas that Grande-Caminos had previously been deported and was convicted of felony illegal re-entry after removal in May 2016. Federal authorities removed him a second time, after which he unlawfully entered the United States a third time on an unknown date and at an unknown location.

Bradford said Grande-Caminos is a picture-perfect example of the type of violent criminal alien that Whitmire is directing his officers to release back onto the streets of Houston.

Unless the suspect has committed a separate jailable offense, Bradford said, HPD officers must release him at the scene regardless of his criminal record or national security threat.

“It means that if HPD goes and stops somebody on the side of the road who is, let’s say, an MS-13 gang member and has a prior conviction for homicide, who’s in the country illegally, and has a final order of removal, and they’re just stopping them for a traffic offense, they’ve got to let them go,” Bradford said.

Under the previous policy, HPD was allowed to hold the individual for up to 30 minutes to allow an ICE officer to safely pick up the illegal alien while he was still detained by HPD officers. “It’s safer for our officers, it’s safer for the community, and it’s safer for the illegal alien,” Bradfor said.

“It’s hard to get across town in 30 minutes. But at least that gave us a chance,” the director explained. “And at least if it’s late at night, maybe there’s not a whole lot of traffic, we can get there.”

“We can get some of those folks and take them into custody. But we had a chance,” a frustrated Bradford said. “Now we don’t have a chance.”

In November 2025, Breitbart Texas reported that more than 3,500 criminal aliens were removed from the Houston area during the six-week-long Democrat-led shutdown of the federal government. In a March report, ICE Houston officers removed more than 400 illegal alien child sex predators during President Donald Trump’s first year of his second term. This was more than twice the number arrested during President Joe Biden’s last year in office. That same month, Breitbart exclusively reported that ERO officers in Houston arrested 243 criminal aliens since Trump began his second term who were convicted in three or more DWI incidents. These are felony DWI convictions. Of these, 21 were convicted by a Texas court on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

In April, Houston City Council members passed an anti-ICE policy resolution. Shortly before the debate on the resolution, ICE Houston announced that officers arrested 277 criminal aliens in the Houston area during the preceding two-week period. In May, ICE Houston told Breitbart Texas that another 735 criminal aliens were removed from the city’s streets, including murderers, rapists, child predators, arsonists, drug traffickers, and members of MS‑13, Surenos 13, 18th Street, Tango Blast, and other brutal gangs.

In the first two weeks of July, ICE officials told Breitbart they arrested nearly 260 more criminal aliens in the Houston area. The arrests include illegal aliens with convictions for sex offenses, child sex offenses, aggravated assaults, burglary, robbery, theft, drug trafficking, kidnapping, sex trafficking, and other crimes that put the public in danger.

As Mayor Whitmire’s executive order takes effect across the nation’s fourth-largest city, federal immigration officials warn that cutting off basic communication between local patrol officers and ICE shifts the burden from controlled roadside handoffs to high-risk neighborhood operations. Instead of taking dangerous gang members and convicted felons into custody during routine traffic stops, federal officers say they are now forced to track down dangerous offenders in the community—while those who slip through the cracks remain free on Houston’s streets.