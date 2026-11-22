President Donald Trump said if Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) becomes the Democrat leader, it will “be very hard” to work with him.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump stated that Schumer “failed badly” as the Senate majority leader and added that he has “little doubt that he will fail again.” Trump added that all Schumer “did was perpetuate the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and many other Hoaxes and Scams.”

“It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader,” Trump wrote. “He failed badly as ‘Leader’ once before, one of the worst in history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again. All he did was perpetuate the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and many other Hoaxes and Scams, making my victory in 2024 an easy and glorious one. Here we go again!”

Trump’s post comes as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has stated that he will challenge Schumer for the position of Senate majority leader.

During an interview on MS NOW’s The Briefing with host Jen Psaki, Van Hollen was asked if he wants “to be the next Democratic leader in the Senate.”

“Yes, I am planning to run for the Senate majority leader,” Van Hollen responded. “And let me tell you why. Because this is not about one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people. We saw a huge outburst of democracy on Election Day, red states, blue states, purple states. And it wasn’t only a rejection of Donald Trump and his corruption and his wars and his cruelty. It was also about a call for a larger change to take on a broken economic system that’s rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people.”

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