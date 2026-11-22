President Donald Trump dared Iran on Sunday to challenge the U.S. naval blockade, warning that Iranian vessels attempting to break it would end up at the “bottom of the sea,” while signaling that major American strikes could resume after the New Year if negotiations fail.

The warning comes amid escalating Iranian threats to break the blockade, with more than 14 oil tankers reportedly assembled near the country’s main export terminal as Tehran threatens retaliatory strikes against Gulf energy infrastructure if American forces attempt to stop them.

“I hope they do; they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy,” Trump told Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst when asked about reports that Iran was preparing to test the blockade.

The president also indicated that he was inclined to order renewed military strikes against Iran after the New Year if Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement, according to Yingst, who reported that Trump expects further exchanges of strikes between American and Iranian forces.

“They’re more aggressive now than before the election,” Trump said.

Trump reinforced that warning in a Truth Social post later Sunday, reporting that Iran had launched more drones and missiles over the past week than at any point in more than a year following the November 3 midterm elections.

“Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year,” Trump wrote, adding that the attacks had all been intercepted and caused no damage.

The president also said Iranian leaders viewed Democrats as “weak, ineffective, and Country destroying,” arguing that Tehran had grown more aggressive following their election victories. “I won’t let that happen!” he declared.

During his earlier interview with Yingst, Trump also dismissed Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers,” accusing them of prolonging discussions without making meaningful concessions.

“They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all b——,” he said.

The confrontation comes as the American blockade has brought Iranian crude exports to a near standstill, depriving Tehran of a critical source of revenue and intensifying pressure on the regime to find a way around the restrictions.

The pressure has prompted increasingly direct threats from Tehran’s leadership. Mohsen Rezaei, a former Revolutionary Guard commander who now heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said last week that he had received instructions to bring the country’s prolonged state of “neither peace nor war” to a swift conclusion.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi subsequently declared that Tehran intended to break the American blockade, while Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the restrictions Saturday as an “act of war” and vowed that Iran would take whatever measures were necessary to end them.

Gharibabadi nevertheless maintained that Tehran remained willing to pursue negotiations through mediators, including Qatar, underscoring the regime’s simultaneous pursuit of diplomatic talks and threats of confrontation.

The warnings coincide with reports that more than 14 Iranian oil tankers have assembled near Kharg Island, the country’s principal crude export terminal, in preparation for a possible voyage through the Strait of Hormuz toward China.

Iranian media have promoted a proposed blockade-breaking operation dubbed “Operation Fereydoun,” under which the tankers would sail openly under Iranian flags, potentially announcing their destination in advance.

Tehran has also threatened to strike energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar if American forces attempt to stop the vessels, raising the prospect that a confrontation at sea could spread across the Persian Gulf.

Iranian television discussions have even raised the possibility of placing journalists, civilians, and international antiwar activists aboard the tankers, potentially complicating American interception efforts.

Despite the preparations and increasingly explicit threats, there is no confirmation that Iran’s leadership has ordered the convoy to sail or that an organized attempt to break the blockade has begun.

As Tehran weighs its next move, the United States has tightened enforcement of the blockade, expanding restrictions Wednesday to cover vessels receiving Iranian cargo through transfers at sea.

Under the updated guidance, American forces may stop, board, divert, or seize vessels receiving cargo from ships subject to the blockade, even if the receiving vessels never entered Iranian waters. Ships refusing lawful orders could face enforcement measures, including force.

CENTCOM marked 130 days of the renewed blockade on Saturday, highlighting the sustained American campaign to prevent Iranian oil shipments from reaching international markets.

The blockade has become a centerpiece of Trump’s broader economic campaign against Tehran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pointing to the disruption of Iranian oil exports as evidence that global markets can function without the regime’s crude.

“The regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply, and it may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold. The ship is sinking,” Bessent declared Friday.

The restrictions have compounded an economic crisis inside Iran, where rolling electricity cuts, fuel shortages, and disrupted industrial production have intensified public frustration with the regime.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged Saturday that the country was confronting a silent economic war more difficult than military strikes.

“We are engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than one in which missiles are launched and destruction is caused,” Pezeshkian told a capital markets conference in Tehran, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“It is an economic war, one that you, as economic actors, are dealing with, and it is no easy battle,” he continued.

Tehran has accompanied its efforts to break the blockade with warnings that renewed American military action would trigger retaliation beyond Iran’s borders.

Iranian Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia insisted Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz remained under Iranian control, rejecting any prospect of American dominance over the strategic waterway and warning that renewed U.S. attacks would draw an immediate response.

“Any new aggression will be met with a decisive, immediate and effective response from the Armed Forces, and the defense of the country will not be limited to a specific geographical area,” he declared.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also called on Sunday for establishing “lasting deterrence” to end the country’s prolonged condition of “neither war nor peace,” while Revolutionary Guard commanders unveiled a new dual-missile launcher at an underground military facility.

The warnings come amid renewed Iranian drone attacks targeting American military facilities in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, as Tehran has expanded its attacks across the Gulf.

Iranian strikes also hit a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain, drawing condemnation from Qatar and raising further concerns among Gulf governments about attacks on regional infrastructure.

American fighter jets also struck an IRGC missile facility on Qeshm Island following an Iranian drone attack on a U.S. military installation in Bahrain, marking another escalation in the recent exchange of strikes.

Against that backdrop, CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper concluded a weeklong regional visit Sunday, meeting senior civilian and military leaders in Israel, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia as tensions mounted over the blockade.

CENTCOM said Cooper discussed the regional security environment and continued military cooperation while meeting American troops among the approximately 50,000 U.S. service members deployed across the region.

Meanwhile, Trump has maintained that Tehran’s proposed terms are unacceptable, even as his administration continues to pursue a negotiated agreement.

For now, the administration has continued prioritizing the naval blockade and economic sanctions, with Trump signaling that any decision to resume a broader military campaign could come after the New Year.

The economic turmoil has unfolded alongside renewed anti-government demonstrations in several Iranian cities, where protesters have voiced growing opposition to the Islamic Republic.

In his Sunday Truth Social post, Trump accused the Iranian regime of killing 81,000 protesters, highlighting the scale of the bloodshed he attributed to Tehran’s crackdown on dissent.

Asked about the renewed unrest during his interview with Yingst, Trump offered a direct message to the demonstrators: “Keep protesting.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.