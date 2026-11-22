Democrats won the 2026 election with promises of affordability but are now prioritizing many immigration bills that would reduce affordability by chopping Americans’ wages and spiking their rents.

The contrast was highlighted Tuesday by Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC):

So your plan to make life more affordable for American citizens is mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens? Yeah, because increasing demand when supply is already limited is really going to bring prices down. That puts even more pressure on prices and wages when all Americans want is a good-paying job where their hard work and skills are fairly compensated.

“Why does the Democratic Party always put American citizens last?” he added.

The bills include several amnesties that would allow millions of legalized migrants to compete for Americans’ jobs and to bid up rents. The leading amnesties include the “Dignidad Act” and the “Dream and Promise Act.” Another bill would amnesty job-seeking migrants who evade judges’ deportation orders for 10 years.

Other bills would set up migrant-labor pipelines for states, and for construction, eldercare, hotels, and many other industries, and also expand the white-collar pipelines.

“The Democrats’ amnesty agenda is absolutely at war with their affordability promises,” said Joe Chatham, the government relations chief at the Federation for American Immigration Reform. He told Breitbart News:

Granting amnesty will raise housing prices, home prices, and raise rents in every major city in the United States. It will take job opportunities away from American citizens, and it will continue to ensure that big business is able to rely on cheap foreign labor instead of improving working conditions and raising wages. Corporations are relying on this steady stream of cheap labor … They’re not investing in training. They’re not investing in various other cost and labor-saving areas that would increase efficiency [and productivity] and create more better-paying jobs for U.S. citizens.

Democrats try to argue that more migrants will make goods and services cheaper for Americans.

WATCH — Jeffries Says Democrats Will Push Amnesty Once They Take Control of Congress:

“American families are paying more than ever for childcare and eldercare … and the President’s mass deportation campaign is only making matters worse,” Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) claimed at a press event in October.

“Everything has become more expensive here in America because of Donald Trump’s failed and toxic policies,” incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said at the event.

“Make no mistake, this is an affordability issue,” Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) said. “When workers are afraid to show up for work, families lose paychecks [and] when customers are afraid to leave their homes, restaurants, and small businesses lose money.”

Garcia’s press release was titled “How ICE’s Reign of Terror is Worsening the Affordability Crisis.”

Many of these amnesty and labor bills are backed by FWD.us, which is the primary pro-migration lobby group for wealth tech investors and donors who profit from any inflow of wage-cutting foreign workers, government-supported consumers, and rent-spiking residents. The influential group also argues that Congress should transfer ICE funding to cover healthcare spending that it previously argued would help employers.

But President Joe Biden’s similar mass migration policy wrecked “affordability” by cutting wages and spiking inflation. It also reduced the incentive for investors to raise Americans’ productivity.

In contrast, Trump’s lower-immigration policy has improved affordability for Americans by raising wages, reducing rental inflation, and boosting productivity — until he struck Iran.

WATCH — President Trump: “Largely True” that War in Iran Led to GOP Losses:

For example, wages are rising in districts where CEOs cannot easily hire illegal immigrants over Americans. In northern Florida, construction owner David Hacker “has seen a 70% reduction of crews available for certain jobs, forcing the leftover crews to double their rates in most cases [and] has also started a campaign to recruit new workers, offering significant cash bonuses for applications,” the Wall Street Journal wrote in October. Trump’s pending curbs on white-collar labor pipelines will also create new opportunities for American college graduates and nurses.

Also, Americans’ rents are declining as Trump’s policies send migrants back home. “The median asking rent … has fallen $80 (-4.5%) from its August 2022 peak. This persistent softness is increasingly translating into real savings for renters navigating a market that once felt out of reach,” Realtor.com reported in September.

Even the Latino anti-Trump vote in November was fueled by the combination of the Iran crisis and the Biden hangover, not just by the elite-funded opposition to ICE enforcement. “I’m tired of surviving — I just feel like I want to live,” Denise Calvillo, in Dalton, Georgia, told georgiarecorder.com.

But many Democrats — and some Republicans — actively prefer more migration precisely because it cuts Americans’ wages.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) made the link in January, saying:

We have to look at all the different factors, even the immigration policy, where we have a million and a half less [migrant workers] people in the workforce right now, it’s causing more overtime and having to hire people at higher wages. These are all upward pressure[s] on people’s prices.

In April 2026, the top GOP supporter of the Dignidad amnesty, Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), proudly declared her bill is intended to cut wages:

When people tell me that I am trying to help big business to have cheap labor, I’m going to answer them: It’s not [just] big business, it’s not only agricultural or construction or hospitality or health care or manufacturing — it’s more! … Who else? The farmers, people in the dairy business. We all like milk, right? Well, there are 150,000 jobs available in agriculture right now … Manufacturers! I don’t know anyone in the manufacturing world, but I do know that the National Association of Manufacturers decided to do a public press conference to support [the] Dignidad [bill] … It’s agricultural, construction, hospitality…

On November 11, Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), a cattle farmer, supported a caste society where many migrants would work for low wages but not be citizens: “There’s a way…down the middle here: No citizenship but keep [migrant] people here working.”

Many business groups made the same demand when President Joe Biden was in power. In May 2022, Goldman Sachs argued that more migration would cut wages:

The [current] substantial gap between the number of workers and the number of jobs … has led to wage growth of 5 1/2% over the last year … We have estimated that the [worker] gap would need to close by around 2 ½ million [extra migrants] to return wage growth to the 4-4½% range.

Some Democrats ignore the national impact as they try to aid their ethnic group. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) is the top Democrat supporter of the Dignidad bill, and she has just added 24 Democrat cosponsors. “Our communities deserve nothing less,” she insisted on November 11.

That power grab risks alienating African Americans, who are a core part of the Democratic Party. “Oh, by the way, I’m on the record: I firmly believe immigration is about securing a voting bloc,” journalist Stephen Smith told a group gathered in a D.C. barbershop.