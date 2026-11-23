Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said she believes her top priority of expanding Medicaid will receive bipartisan support in the Georgia legislature.

Co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend said, “Let’s talk about some of the things you ran on on the campaign trail, and specifically something that has been, I think now that all these, all these governors got elected, there’s a lot more talk about Medicaid expansion. How are you going to get Medicaid expansion done? Understanding what the current—I mean, Georgia, you have the House now, the state legislature on the House side, you’ve got your administration, but you’ve also still got a federal government that is very hostile to, it feels like, working people and policies such as Medicaid expansion.”

Bottoms said, “Well, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones has laid out what he believes will be a pathway with Republicans. I don’t know if that’s the way we will need to go or not, but I do believe that Medicaid expansion is one of these issues where we can get bipartisan support. Our rural communities have been hit especially hard because we’ve not expanded Medicaid. We’ve had nine hospitals close in rural communities. It’s anticipated that ten more will close if we don’t expand Medicaid. We left $700 million on the table. Then you’ve got birthing units that have closed, chemotherapy units have closed, ICU units that have closed. So it’s been catastrophic in terms of access to healthcare. The current system we have in Georgia is not working. We have spent millions of dollars in this state on a system that has given us minimal results. So we’re going to take everything that we have, evaluate it, figure out our path forward. But it is our number one priority.”

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