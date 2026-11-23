Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reportedly not signed off on including President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Colombia, Nate Morris, in a year-end Senate confirmation package, potentially jeopardizing the former Kentucky Senate candidate’s chances of joining the Trump administration.

According to a Monday report from Semafor, two people familiar with the discussions said McConnell has not signed off on including Morris in a large group of executive branch nominees awaiting Senate confirmation. However, McConnell’s office maintained that the Kentucky Republican, who is retiring at the end of the year, has not reached a final decision.

“Senator McConnell will evaluate the en bloc package when it is presented to the conference,” McConnell spokesman David Popp told Semafor.

With limited floor time remaining before Republicans lose their Senate majority, Morris may not receive an individual confirmation vote. A single Republican senator can object to including an individual nominee in the larger package, giving McConnell significant influence over whether Morris receives a confirmation vote before the end of the year.

During Morris’s Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) asked whether he wanted to say anything to “rectify” his relationship with McConnell.

Morris responded that he was “proud of the campaign we ran.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding McConnell’s position, a third person familiar with the confirmation discussions expressed confidence to Semafor that any outstanding issues “will ultimately be worked out and he will be confirmed as part of the bloc” at the end of the year.

Morris also “respects Senator McConnell for his longtime service to Kentucky, particularly his work getting judges confirmed,” the person added.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Trump asked Morris in May to withdraw from Kentucky’s Republican Senate primary to serve in his administration, describing him as “a terrific businessman and strong MAGA Warrior” before formally nominating him as ambassador to Colombia on June 1 and endorsing Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), who went on to win the Senate seat in November. Morris accepted Trump’s request, declaring, “When President Trump asks you to serve your nation, you answer the call,” and subsequently endorsed Barr.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 to advance Morris’s nomination earlier this month, following an August 5 hearing in which he pledged to address drug trafficking, irregular migration, economic opportunities, and U.S.-Colombia cooperation. If confirmed, Morris would become the first Senate-confirmed U.S. ambassador in Bogotá since 2022.