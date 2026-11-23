Some may fairly question the size of the fight in the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after getting thoroughly dominated by the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

But no one can question the size of the fight in one particular Jags fan wearing a Trevor Lawrence jersey.

A video posted to Instagram didn’t catch the beginning of the fight. Still, it picked up the action as the solitary Jags fan, surrounded by Giants fans, got up from the ground, presumably after being punched or hit.

Undaunted, the young Jags fan got to his feet and pursued his tormentors, dishing out copious amounts of punishment.

A Giants fan tried, in vain, to restrain the Jaguars fan, but failed, as the Trevor Lawrence supporter made a beeline for his chief antagonist and punches began to fly.

Other Giants fans rushed in to help their fellow fan, but two ended up on the ground before others intervened to break it up.

Brawls at NFL games have become commonplace and gained headlines in recent weeks. Most notably, a series of wild brawls at a 49ers-Raiders game two weeks ago in Santa Clara, California, as well as several wild fights, one of which resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Cowboys fan last week at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.