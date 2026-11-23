Some Republican lawmakers are warning of the ruse of “free” health care, pointing out that — as good as it may sound — it is not actually free at all and would result in the government determining an individual’s care.

Universal health care, also known as Medicare for All by many socialist-loving politicians, has come to the spotlight again after Americans ushered several socialist candidates into the incoming Congress, including Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed in Michigan. He actively lists “Medicare for All” as one of his top priorities.

“Expanding Medicare and providing it to every single American would make it stronger,” he claims on his website. “As a nation, Americans hold more than $225 billion in medical debt. I think it shouldn’t exist – and I erased it for tens of thousands of Michiganders in Wayne County. I favor abolishing it for every American immediately.”

Last week, the senator-elect posted a pitch to President Trump — a government-run healthcare program branded “TrumpCare.”

“Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every America, from cradle to grave,” he wrote, sharing images of a gold card reading, “Trumpcare.” President Trump went on to share El-Sayed’s plea with no comment on Truth Social.

However, Republicans are warning it is not what it seems.

“They have ‘free’ health care in Canada. If you want to use it, they gladly make decisions about your life on your behalf — whether you like them or not,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) warned.

“They couldn’t care less about how long you wait, what’s best for you, or your quality of care. They might even decide that you’re better off dead,” he said, warning that “‘Free’ always comes with a cost.”

“Passing my More Affordable Care Act will put power back in patients’ hands,” Scott said.

“The Left keeps saying that Medicare for All will be ‘free’ healthcare,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said. “It’s not free. It costs taxpayers ~$47 TRILLION dollars.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) took a hit at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), one of the champions of universal health care, reminding Americans that the government would be in charge of every single individual’s health care.

“Bernie would establish a brand new government program, put the government in charge of all of our health care. Now, keep in mind that the government, they can’t even deliver the mail when the stuff has an address right there on the front of it,” he warned.

“It would mean that 200 million Americans would have to give up their health insurance through their employer and turn to the federal government for all of their health insurance. And I don’t think that’s a good idea,” he continued. “Now, if they want to change the definition, I agree with the president. I’m for better health care. But if you think that turning it all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you’re too dumb to live, in my opinion.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) reminded Americans that not only is the health care not free, but the government will “ration” care when it cannot afford it any longer.

“This is a BAD idea. Medicare for All would cost taxpayers $47 TRILLION over the next decade,” she warned. “When the government can’t pay, it rations care. The wealthy can buy treatment while working Americans get the scraps.”

El-Sayed, however, is remaining hopeful, telling NBC’s Meet the Press that President Trump signaled an “openness” to work with Democrats to pass government-run health care.

“Well, the president signaled openness to the opportunity and I played lacrosse growing up and I was always taught that you play the ball, not the man. My job is to make sure that we’re advancing the goal to get everybody in this country health care,” he said.

“I ran on three things, money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for All. Now, I don’t really care what it’s called. I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed health care in this country and if the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card, a card that they can have in their back pocket from the moment they are born to the moment that they pass away that guarantees them the health care that has been so elusive in this country without premiums, co-pays, and deductibles,” he said, adding that he is open to having a conversation with the commander in chief.