AAA estimates more than 81 million Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving season, slightly fewer than last year.

In total, AAA is predicting 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, marking the travel days as Tuesday, November 24, through Monday, November 30.

“This year’s domestic travel forecast is slightly lower than last year when 81.6 million people traveled for the holiday. That’s a 0.1% decline which is about 121,000 fewer travelers,” AAA said, noting that the forecast effectively “ends a three-year streak of record Thanksgiving travel that started in 2023.”

More specifically, AAA notes that fewer people are flying this year, which coincides with airline troubles and the FAA’s rare ground stop earlier this month and prolonged issues with some airlines. Delta Air Lines, for instance, began experiencing problems with its automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance over the weekend, just as Americans were beginning to prepare for their holiday trips. And days after the national ground stop, United Airlines experienced a widespread system outage.

Nevertheless, AAA is predicting that 5.96 million Americans will travel by air for Thanksgiving, which amounts to a 0.2 percent drop from last year.

Another factor in the drop could be the price of flights, as AAA states that roundtrip domestic flights are “17 percent more expensive, averaging $800 per ticket.”

Most travelers are expected to go by car – 72.9 million, per AAA’s forecast. This is also a slight decrease from the 73.1 million travelers last year. That drop, it said, could be linked to unsteady gas prices.

“The months of August, September, and October set new monthly records at the pump, and November could also do the same,” AAA said, adding that “the national average on Thanksgiving Day has never been above $4 per gallon.”

Additionally, AAA states estimates that 2.6 million Americans will take buses, trains, and cruises this Thanksgiving season, which reflects a 4.1 percent increase from last year.

“Thanksgiving represents quality time with family and friends, and for many Americans that requires traveling to see loved ones,” Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, said in the press release detailing the estimates.

“After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year,” she continued. “But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels.”