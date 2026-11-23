Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) says the state “will enshrine abortion rights” into the Commonwealth’s Constitution as Democrats won a trifecta in the midterm elections.

“Under a Democratic trifecta, we will enshrine abortion rights into our Commonwealth’s Constitution — so no one can rip away a woman’s fundamental freedom to choose,” Shapiro wrote in a post on X.

According to Planned Parenthood’s website abortion is legal in Pennsylvania “until 24 weeks after the first day” of a woman’s “last menstrual period.”

Shapiro’s post comes as Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) has said that repealing Georgia’s “heartbeat bill is one of her top priorities,” Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported:

Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said just days after her election, from the steps of the state Capitol, that repealing the state’s heartbeat bill is one of her top priorities, WRDW reported. The law, called the “Living Infant Fairness and Equality,” or LIFE Act, was passed in 2019 and protects babies with a detectable heartbeat, with exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, or incest.

Texas state Democrats were also reported to be filing bills that “aim to partially or entirely undo the state’s abortion restrictions.” This comes after Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa (D) defeated Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in the midterms, and after Democrats also took the majority in the Texas House of Representatives.