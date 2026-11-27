On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Reports,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said Republican losses in the midterm elections were the result of voters expressing “emotional anger” at President Donald Trump.

Bacon said, “I don’t think it was just tariffs that lost us the election three weeks ago in the midterm elections, but tariffs were at the top of the list, along with high gas prices. I would also say the overzealous ICE going after people who have been here for a long time and don’t appear to be the rest of the community. And so, I think that cost us seats in Texas and Arizona. Corruption, the narcissism that we see. You put it all together. It was a very toxic group of factors. And the voters came out in a Democrat 13 environment. So if you had a ballot, the votes for all the members of the House, the Democrats had 13% more votes. And just two years ago, it was the Republicans plus two.”

He added, “And so it was a huge turnaround. And it was really anger at Trump and all those factors combined. And it wasn’t just anger; it was emotional anger. That’s what I saw. They wanted to come out and really teach the president a lesson, and the Republicans, unfortunately, my side of the aisle, you know, we took the consequences.”

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