On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Reports,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said President Donald Trump’s tariffs are responsible for the “entire inflation rate” of 3.5%.

Anchor Laura Barrón-López said, “Speaking of our treatment of allies, the president is instituting new tariffs, escalating rates on goods from across 27 members of the European Union and other trading partners. Are these tariffs good for Americans, and do they show any sign that the president has learned from Republican losses in the Midwest?”

Bacon said, “In the Midwest, the tariffs are maybe the largest reason why we lost seats like in Iowa. We lost three seats. We lost the Senate race. And throughout the Midwest, tariffs are very unpopular. And, you know, it’s 101: tariffs are a tax on the American consumer.”

He added, “And the New York Federal Bank put a report out about two months ago saying that the entire inflation rate, which is about 3.5% right now, can be attributed to tariffs. And if we did not have tariffs, global tariffs, we would actually have had a 1% deflation rate. And so prices would have gone down. And so I think the president is doubling down on a failed strategy.”

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