On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks said there is a case to use tariffs for “hurting China and preventing them from really flooding markets with cheap electric vehicles or whatever” because they do wreck industries, “But that’s not an economic policy. That’s a global affairs policy.”

Brooks began by saying that “the fact is, the tariff policy that Trump enacted A. Raised prices for Americans, B. Messed up American farmworkers, C. Did not — did nothing to increase the amount of manufacturing jobs that exist in this country. So it is a complete failure across the board.”

He added, “Having said that, I’m a little softer on tariffs toward China than other countries like E.U. and others. The Chinese government has made a decision, which I think is a catastrophic decision for them, which is, usually, when countries grow from middle class and they want to become First World, or whatever we’re going to call it, they move away from manufacturing to services, which modern economies generally are about. Xi Jinping has doubled down on manufacturing. And the idea is, we can just export our way to wealth. The problem is, China’s just too big. You can’t be a big South Korea. There [are] just too [many] exports looking at too many markets and destroying the industries around the world in all those markets. And so, hurting China and preventing them from really flooding markets with cheap electric vehicles or whatever strikes me as a non-crazy policy. But that’s not an economic policy. That’s a global affairs policy.”

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