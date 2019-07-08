Police: Knife-Wielding Mugger Pummels Man During NYC Robbery

A knife-wielding mugger wearing white gloves was caught on camera beating down a man in a Brooklyn street robbery, police said Monday.

The alleged attacker stepped out from behind two vehicles and brandished a knife around 10:30 p.m. on June 15, telling his 56-year-old victim to give up his money, the New York Daily News reported.

The man allegedly threw his victim on the ground, repeatedly punching him using his right hand while brandishing a knife with his left hand, according to the video police released Monday.

The suspected thief wound up fleeing the scene with $130 and the victim’s cell phone. The victim suffered bruises on his face but did not receive medical attention.