Police: Knife-Wielding Mugger Pummels Man During NYC Robbery

A knife-wielding mugger wearing white gloves was caught on camera beating down a man in a Brooklyn street robbery, police said Monday.
The alleged attacker stepped out from behind two vehicles and brandished a knife around 10:30 p.m. on June 15, telling his 56-year-old victim to give up his money, the New York Daily News reported.
The man allegedly threw his victim on the ground, repeatedly punching him using his right hand while brandishing a knife with his left hand, according to the video police released Monday.
The suspected thief wound up fleeing the scene with $130 and the victim’s cell phone. The victim suffered bruises on his face but did not receive medical attention.
Police say the suspect is a black man who is six-feet tall weighing around 185 pounds. Authorities say he wore black pants, a white t-shirt with a logo on the front, a black cap, and white sneakers and gloves.
Authorities say the suspect is still on the lam and are looking for individuals to help them identify him, suggesting anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
According to statistics from New York City’s public safety tracker, crime overall in that particular area of Brooklyn in New York City is mostly decreasing.
