VIDEO: Man Allegedly Pepper Sprayed for Not Wearing Mask at Dog Park

A woman in San Diego County, California, allegedly pepper-sprayed a man for not wearing a mask at a dog park on Thursday.

Ash O’Brien said the woman confronted her and her husband about not wearing masks and eating at a picnic table inside the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in Ocean Beach, according to ABC 10.

“If we knew there was a no food policy, we wouldn’t have brought it into the park,” she recalled, adding that they were at the park with their three-month-old puppy.

Once they exchanged words, O’Brien said the woman left but returned a few minutes later.

O’Brien continued:

She just came up without saying anything and just stuck the mace can right in front of my face. My husband, being a good guy, walked in front of her and was like, “hey calm down please don’t do this,” and then she grabbed him and just starting macing him, she used the entire can on him.

Video footage of the tense moment showed the woman, wearing a green jacket, waving something in the air near the picnic table as O’Brien’s husband tried to stop her.

“What are you doing? You cannot be serious,” the person recording the video said, adding, “You just maced him and their food because you disagree … What’s wrong with you lady?”

The woman then walked away and got into her car as the person behind the camera recorded her license plate number.

O’Brien said her husband, who was reportedly sprayed in the face, received treatment at the hospital and the pepper spray that got on her arms burned her skin.

“The couple filed a police report with the San Diego Police Department. The department confirmed they took a misdemeanor battery report but could not immediately provide further details,” the ABC article noted.

However, O’Brien said she wanted the woman held accountable for her alleged actions.

“I want her to go to jail, she assaulted my husband, and I’m angry about it,” she told the outlet, adding, “People don’t need to be getting assaulted for not wearing a mask in a public outdoor area.”

People are not required to wear masks if they are outdoors in public and could stay six feet away from others, according to the California state government website.