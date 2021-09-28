Officials in Chicago are cracking down on businesses accused of not complying with the mask mandate, ABC 7 reported Tuesday.

The city recently cited Le Bounce, Umbrella Social Club, a Dunkin Donuts, Flashes Dance Club, and Roc Bar, according to the outlet.

City officials have issued 167 citations since the mandate took effect August 20, the report continued:

Gov. JB Pritzker later instituted a statewide mask mandate. Businesses must require any individual, regardless of vaccination status, age 2 or older, to wear a mask when indoors in any public place. In addition, businesses must post signage, indicating that masks are mandated for all customers in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, the city said.

Residents were urged to contact 311 and report violations of the mandate, according to officials.

Chicago issued numerous citations to businesses for violating the state’s indoor mask rules while shootings continued to dominate the city, Breitbart News reported September 8.

The outlet continued:

According to reports, Chicago’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) department has conducted over 100 investigations into such businesses, issuing 20 citations and 16 warnings between August 20 and 29 following the city’s reimplantation of an indoor mask mandate. Businesses cited included restaurants, grocery stores, and nightclubs.

While Chicago bore down on businesses for violating local mask mandates, the city experienced several shootings.

“The city saw at least 63 people shot, six fatally, over Labor Day weekend alone,” the Breitbart News article read.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday that 62 people were shot, eight fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.

“Chicago roadways continue to be violent as well. The Chicago Tribune noted the city had witnessed over 170 expressway shootings in Cook County, Illinois, by mid-September of this year,” according to Breitbart News.

In addition, a Chicago father was shot to death recently as he shielded his daughter from a gunman’s bullets.

The 33-year-old father named Travell Miller was driving his seven-year-old daughter to school when the incident occurred.