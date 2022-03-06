Police: Box of Human Heads Stolen from Truck in Denver

Authorities in Denver say a box of human heads, intended for medical research, was stolen from a truck sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

Denver Police say the heads, intended to be used for medical research, were stolen from the truck parked in the 7700 block of East 23rd Avenue in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, the Denver Post reports. Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The box is comprised of blue and white cardboard and measures 20 x 15 x 18 inches, KDVR reports. It was marked with a label that read “Exempt Human Specimen,” according to the Denver Post. In addition to the box of heads, the individual also made off with a dolly.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing, the Associated Press notes. Anyone who comes across the box is urged to call the police.

The chilling theft has left neighbors in the Central Park area with many questions. Isaac Fields, who moved to the neighborhood about three years ago, told KDVR he was stunned by the incident.

“Pretty shocking. I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know,” Fields said. “Wow! I would have been so terrified.”

He was not shocked to hear the heads were to be used for research.

“Well, my wife actually does Ph.D. research at the University of Colorado Anschutz,” he told KDVR. “So cadavers are definitely utilized in certain situations. And I’m assuming that was probably the case.”

Neighbors were wondering if the thief was looking specifically for human heads, or if they took the first thing they came across in the truck, according to the outlet.