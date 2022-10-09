Sheriff: $172K Worth of Fentanyl Discovered at Georgia Mailing Facility

Approximately $172,500 worth of fentanyl tablets were seized by authorities at a mailing facility in Gainesville, Georgia, on Thursday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) noted in a Friday press release that a K9 unit alerted officers during a routine check of a package being shipped to Oakwood from California.

When drug agents opened the package, they discovered about 575 grams of fentanyl in a package concealed inside the original box.

The sheriff’s office noted that while drug agents have seized methamphetamine and marijuana in past searches, this is the first time they have discovered fentanyl.

Authorities are currently investigating the identities of those who sent the package and the recipient. No arrests have been made.

The HCSO noted that the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) task force was involved in the seizure.

Thursday’s discovery comes amid some recent major seizures where authorities have noted that drug cartels are starting to target children using multi-colored pills known as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl, as Breitbart News has documented.

On September 28, DEA agents in New York City busted a New Jersey woman for allegedly trafficking 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills concealed inside a Lego box.

On September 8, multiple law enforcement agencies contributed to the arrest of two Maryland men for allegedly trafficking 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills hidden inside Nerds and Skittles candy packaging.

During the third phase of its “one pill can kill” campaign, the DEA noted that from May 23 through September 8, it had seized approximately more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder.

In 2021, over 107,000 Americans died as a result of a drug overdose, with approximately 80,000 of those deaths being linked to opioids — such as fentanyl.

