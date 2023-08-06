Thieves apparently used a forklift on Wednesday to make off with an ATM in Sacramento, California.

A video clip shows someone ramming into the machine while someone else waits in a white truck nearby, KCRA reported Sunday.

In the video footage shared by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the forklift’s driver appears to be wearing an orange safety vest and mask while pulling up to the scene.

Moments later, the forklift approaches the ATM but knocks it onto its side. The forklift’s driver then makes another attempt to lift the machine:

At approximately 6:15 AM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, two suspects orchestrated the theft of an ATM machine from the Safe Credit Union on Watt Avenue in North Sacramento. While one individual operated a forklift, the other drove a white pickup truck.

“After the suspect operating the forklift knocked the ATM off of its platform, they eventually loaded it in the bed of the pickup truck,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The second suspect drove away with it; but during the course of their ‘getaway,’ the ATM machine fell out of the truck in the middle of Watt Avenue, causing an unrelated traffic crash. Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified or located,” the agency continued.

Social media users were quick to comment on the video, one person writing, “This is wild,” while another said it happened just down the street from them.

The incident reportedly occurred at the SAFE Credit Union on Watt Avenue early that morning. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, who is a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said “People are getting creative.”

“We’ve seen them try to put chains around it and drive it off with a truck and sometimes leaving their bumper behind,” Gandhi explained.

A similar instance happened in February when thieves in New Orleans targeted a convenience store by backing up a truck into a window, according to Breitbart News.

“The suspects, who were reportedly dressed in black and wearing ski masks, smashed and then allegedly stole the Capital One ATM machine while the store was closed,” the outlet said.

Breitbart News has covered extensively smash-and-grab occurrences across the nation.