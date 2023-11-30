Police: Homeless Woman Fatally Shot California Social Justice Warrior

A social justice advocate was fatally shot Monday when a homeless woman allegedly broke into his house in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles, California.

The founder of the social justice organization Lead With Love, 33-year-old Michael Latt, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, the New York Post reported Thursday.

LA social justice advocate shot and killed by homeless woman who broke into home https://t.co/CyOeP3azfc pic.twitter.com/aJt0IaaxJ6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2023

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Post article noted that a motive for the shooting is unknown, and officials are handling the case as a random act of violence.

Michael Latt, Strategist on Social Justice Marketing Campaigns, Shot and Killed by Intruder https://t.co/IkLUo5XxWM — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2023

Police have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl. Officials later booked her on a murder charge. She is now being held on $3 million bail.

An image shows what appears to be officials outside the home where the incident took place:

According to KTLA 5, the suspect remained outside the home and raised her hands in the air as she surrendered to law enforcement officers.

“I keep picturing his face, and I can’t believe he’s passed,” one neighbor told the outlet. “I was hoping he’d be okay. It didn’t even cross my mind that he could die,” she added:

In a post on his social media page, Latt’s family members wrote:

He devoted his career to supporting others, championing organizations that raised up women and artists of color, along with leveraging storytelling, art and various mediums to create enduring change and instill communities with hope, love and inspiration. Michael will never be forgotten and we can all carry on his legacy of love, compassion and fierce dedication to positive and lasting change.

Latt was at home with his fiancé when the shooting happened, according to KCAL. Investigators told the outlet the suspect was living in her vehicle at the time.

However, it remains unclear if she knew the victim:

“Our family, Michael’s extraordinary friends and colleagues are shattered by the profound grief of losing our Michael,” his relatives continued in the social media post.