Las Vegas Police: Teen Arrested for Terroristic Threats Supporting ISIS

A teenager in Las Vegas, Nevada, is facing felony charges after law enforcement identified an online terroristic threat November 28.

In the social media post, the suspect allegedly claimed he was planning a local attack to show support for the ISIS terrorist group, News 3 reported Friday.

Watch the video:

The outlet continued:

Upon discovering this threat, a joint investigation between the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the LVMPD Counterterrorism section was initiated. Within hours, a local 16-year-old juvenile was identified as the suspect. Enough evidence was gathered to execute an arrest and search warrant of his residence.

Officials took the suspect into custody after serving the warrant. Inside the home, authorities found terrorism propaganda, and “indications that the suspect intended to commit an act of terrorism, including instructions and components for building an explosive device,” the News 3 article said.

The teen also allegedly made antisemitic threats, according to KTNV.

The outlet highlighted a message that read in part, “I am here to announce that I will be starting lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah. I ask you to make Dua for victory. I am a supporter of the Islamic State, and I will make sure the zionists in the city know it.”

Law enforcement officials detailed the case during a recent press conference.

The suspect’s felony charges include terroristic threats; attempt to further an act of terrorism; providing material to support a terrorist, terrorist organization, and/or act of terrorism; and possession of explosive components, five counts.

It is important to note that in November, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray confirmed to lawmakers that illegal alien terrorists have slipped into America through the southern border, Breitbart News reported.

“During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Wray seemingly acknowledged that illegal aliens on the federal government’s ‘Terrorist Watch List’ are ending up in the U.S. after arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border,” the outlet said.