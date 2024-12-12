A high school dean in Boston, Massachusetts, is accused of running a drug trafficking organization, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced.

Lavante Wiggins, 30, who is the dean of students at Pittsfield High School, was arrested on Wednesday along with 42-year-old Theodore Warren. The pair are accused of allegedly “conspiring to traffic large quantities of cocaine in Western Massachusetts,” according to the FBI.

Wiggins is accused of operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of cocaine in and around the Pittsfield area, charging documents allege. Officials said Warren is allegedly a “trusted member” of that organization and serves as a runner for Wiggins.

In August 2024, Wiggins allegedly sensed he was under investigation and sent Warren to complete drug sales and deliver cocaine, the charging documents state.

During the investigation, it was found that one of Wiggins’ customers amassed more than $34,000 in debt for cocaine that Wiggins had allegedly provided on credit.

“It is further alleged that Wiggins and Warren then went about collecting on that debt while continuing to supply large amounts of cocaine to that customer,” according to the FBI.

Specifically, Wigging allegedly told Warren to give cocaine to that specific customer on four separate occasions between September and December of this year:

91 grams of cocaine on Sept. 10, 2024

approximately 100 grams of cocaine on Oct. 14, 2024

25 grams of cocaine on Oct. 31, 2024

150 grams of cocaine on Dec. 10, 2024

The men are facing charges for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. They were released soon after their arrest on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon, according to the agency.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and up to a lifetime of supervised release, as well as a fine of up to $1 million.

Superintendent Joseph Curtis released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying Wiggins was “immediately” placed on administrative leave” after the district found out about his arrest, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

“Please know that we remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for our students and staff,” he said.

Wiggins had reportedly served as the dean of students at Pittsfield high school since 2021, according to the report.