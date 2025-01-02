A 26-year-old woman has turned herself into authorities after a baby was discovered abandoned in the cold on Sunday in New York.

The mother, Delfina Galvez, turned herself in on Monday night and is facing charges for abandonment of a child, first-degree reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, News Nation reported.

She turned herself in soon after the New York City Police Department (NYPD) released surveillance footage of an individual wearing a black face mask and carrying a green tote bag.

The baby, who is just a few days old, was discovered wrapped in blankets inside a tote bag outside of a residence on Rev. James A Polite Avenue in The Bronx. A Good Samaritan who lives nearby, Mamadou Hafiz Jallow, found the child and brought the baby inside while waiting for police to arrive.

“I didn’t want to mess up any evidence but it was too cold,” Hafiz Jallow told a local news outlet. “I had to take the baby from outside, put it [inside].”

Authorities transported the baby to a hospital for evaluation. Police said the child is in stable condition.

New York’s Safe Haven law allows unharmed newborns to be surrendered legally up to 30 days old to hospitals, police stations, and fire stations.