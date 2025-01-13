Approximately one dozen burglary suspects in California who were caught in Palisades Fire evacuation zones have been identified, according to law enforcement.

Authorities with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) shared the suspects’ identities, Fox News reported on Sunday. The agency said it has arrested nearly 40 people in those specific zones since the fire broke out.

“Those not charged with attempted burglary were picked up for curfew violations, drug possession, warrants, parole and probation violations and other charges,” the article read.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman issued a warning to those thinking of coming to the area to target residents as the fires ravaged their communities, Breitbart News reported.

“If you go ahead and you want to loot, if you want to steal, if you want to engage in scams on vulnerable people who have just lost their house and their businesses, we’re going to arrest you, we’re going to prosecute you, and you will absolutely be punished,” he said.

Per the Fox article, not one of the 39 people whom police arrested are from Santa Monica.

One burglary suspect identified as 29-year-old Joshua Kaliel Love ran from police when they spotted him. He reportedly had a dagger, a tool for breaking windows, gloves, and narcotics.

Love was also on probation when officers caught him.

In a social media post on Sunday, Fox News’s Bill Melugin shared images of some of the suspects, including Love who is wearing a grey shirt. Melugin then offered more details about the additional suspects:

Los Angeles on Thursday called in elements of the California National Guard as the wildfires raged to prevent looting and possible civil unrest while also helping first responders, according to Breitbart News.

Video footage shows the devastation the fires have left behind. Twenty-four people have been killed as a result, per ABC 10:

Police said two looters were arrested recently after dressing as firefighters and going into homes that were empty amid the Palisades Fire, Breitbart News reported on Sunday.

“Police have arrested dozens of would-be looters who have targeted the affluent Pacific Palisades, devastated by the fire that raged last week. Many neighborhoods were destroyed, but some homes remain intact — enticing looters,” the outlet said.