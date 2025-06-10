A man accused of hurling rocks and injuring a federal officer in Paramount, California, during an anti-ICE riot as violent protests sweep Los Angeles has been identified.

The suspect is identified as 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna, who allegedly threw rocks at U.S. Border Patrol vehicles on Saturday, per Fox 11. The incident happened the day after standoffs between ICE agents and protesters trying to thwart sweeps of illegal immigrants erupted in the city.

As Border Patrol agents were leaving a staging area in Paramount on Saturday, the leftist protesters gathered nearby and some began tossing glass bottles and chunks of cement at them. The officers fired on the group with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Chief Gregory Bovino of Border Patrol’s El Centro sector said one agent was severely injured by a rock. The Fox article said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) scoured social media and also utilized a Fox report to get a good look at and identify the suspect.

Speaking of Reyna, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli told the outlet, “He thinks he’s untouchable. He’s finding out tonight that he has unleashed the power of the federal government, and we will find him.”

In a social media post on Monday, Essayli shared an image of the suspect and video footage allegedly showing him throwing the rocks at the law enforcement vehicles.

“Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide,” Essayli wrote:

Essayli called it a “brazen attack” that “could have resulted in deaths.” He also said Reyna “is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his capture.”

Despite the attacks, Bovino told Fox his agents will not be deterred in doing their jobs when it comes to immigration enforcement.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s administration has sent the National Guard and hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles to address the violent rioting, per Breitbart News.

Amid the chaos, the anti-law enforcement leftists have been burning American flags in the streets while flying Mexican flags, throwing objects at police officers, vandalizing vehicles, and looting businesses. The protests have since spread to Austin and Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, the outlet reported on Monday.

Video footage shows protesters in Los Angeles ripping up big landscaping rocks to throw at police vehicles:

In spite of the violence, ICE agents have continued their work in the city and arrested numerous individuals they are calling the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens, Breitbart News reported on Monday.

“‘These heinous criminals, including child abusers and pedophiles, are some of the illegal aliens arrested yesterday in Los Angeles,’ Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement,” the article noted.